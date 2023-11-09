CHIMNEY ROCK, N.C. (WSPA) – The Chimney Rock State Park is closed Thursday afternoon due to a small brush fire.

Along with this small brush fire, there is a wildfire ablaze in Henderson County.

The N.C. Forest Service has issued a ban on all open ban on all open burning and has canceled all burning permits for Burke, Cherokee, Clay, Cleveland, Gaston, Graham, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, McDowell, Polk, Rutherford, Swain and Transylvania counties until further notice.

If you are interested in traveling to Chimney Rock State Park, check its Facebook page to know when it reopens.