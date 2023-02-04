SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A Chinese spy balloon drifted over the Upstate and Western North Carolina Saturday morning.

Video captured by 7News shows the object high in the sky over the Blue Ridge Mountains.

7News viewer Mike Sainz submitted the following photo, which he took near Brevard, North Carolina.

According to CBS News, the U.S. Department of Defense believes the object to be a surveillance balloon of Chinese origin. The balloon was spotted drifting over the Midwest Friday.

Officials said the balloon is flying at an altitude of roughly 66,000 feet. Upper-level winds will push the balloon out of U.S. airspace in the coming days.