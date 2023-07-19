(WSPA) – Two local chocolate shops have been named among the best in the country.

10Best, a site which complies some of the best places to eat, things to see and do or places to stay around the United States. The site recently polled its readers to determine the 10 best chocolate shops across the country.

French Broad Chocolate, a bean-to-bar chocolate maker in Asheville made the top 10 list at 10th place.

French Broad Chocolate places an emphasis on creating sustainable treats, sourcing ingredients from a curated list of farms. The shop also features a lounge with various chocolate treats, cakes, brownies and drinks.

Ranking third in the poll was LaRue Fine Chocolate in Greenville.

“Chocolatier Elizabeth Logan McDaniel is known for her specialty truffles with fun names and refined flavor infusions,” said the website. “Selections may include the Sweet Kentucky, a dark chocolate with a salty and tipsy caramel, or the Dora Larue, a peanut butter and graham cracker crunch covered in milk chocolate.”

The top ranked chocolate shop in the country is Piety and Desire Chocolate in New Orleans, Louisiana.