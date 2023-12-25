SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Even though it is the holidays, firefighters at Boiling Springs Fire Department still have to be on standby in case of an emergency.

According to department, they work 24 hours, 7 days a week.

“We’re always glad to help any way we can,” said Captain Trevor Owens.

Fire fighters start their day off by checking to make sure the gear is in the truck and in working order.

“We try to keep it pretty much in top shape. That’s what our citizens deserve,” said Owens.

After making sure the equipment is ready to go, they usually relax in the lounge area and wait for a call to come through.

According to Owens, Christmas time is when they get the most calls about busted pipes, space heaters accidents and fires.

“We had one call today and it was a check smoke inside a resident which is kind of like a fire alarm response for us so we had our ladder truck go out today with our station two and they investigated it,” said Owens.

Most of the fire calls they respond to are cooking incidents.

“The only thing we try to tell people is to make sure that when they’re cooking to be safe trying to do that. If they’re frying turkeys or anything, do it outside and do it in a safe spot where you know if it does get out of control it doesn’t make it any worse,” said Owens.

The biggest challenge with the job is not having Christmas in the comfort of their own home, but throughout the day, their family members are allowed to stop by and see them for a little bit.

Since firefighters spend a lot of time at the station, their coworkers start to feel like family.

“We cook together, we cut up, you know we deal with a lot of things that alot normal people don’t in a sense for just responding to calls. So there’s a lot of things that bring us together that make us a family so that’s a plus to being here with them,” said Owens.

The Boiling Springs Fire Departments offers free car seat checks, smoke and fire extinguisher inspections 365 days a year.