Christmas parade canceled ; Greenville business braces for impact

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Just another thing impacted by the coronavirus, the City of Greenville announced today that the annual Poinsettia Christmas parade is canceled.

Businesses like Poppington’s Gourmet Popcorn that sit on Main Street thrive from the foot traffic that comes from the parade but this year they’re having to think of other ways to get people to come in the doors.

For nine years, the owners of Poppington’s, Rose Augeostyn and her husband have welcomed the holiday season with the annual Poinsettia Christmas parade.

She says the revenue is nice, but her favorite part, meeting people in the city.

“I see it as more of a bonding experience with the consumers coming in,” Augeostyn said.

She hopes this year, decorating with more lights will draw people in.

However, when she heard the news Thursday that the parade is not happening, she said she just wondered what’s next.

“It’s just another blow to the city for not having people down,” Augeostyn said. “I mean, they got rid of the music, which is fine. They’re moving the park, the part, all the festivals that people expected.”

The decision was a tough one to make, spokesperson for the City of Greenville, Beth Brotherton said.

“The city has never had to cancel this parade before. There have been basketball tournaments, there’s been rain snow sleet and other weather, but this is the first time,” Brotherton said.

She said after weighing every option, the city decided, it’s not worth the risk to spread COVID-19.

However, Brotherton said even as one of the decision makers, she feels the loss for herself too.

“I’m a mom myself, my kids were excited that I worked at City Hall this year and that we were going to be able to watch the parade from my office,” Brotherton said. “So, even my own children will be disappointed. We’re sad, but it’s just one more thing in 2020 that can’t be normal yet.”

However, there is hope for those that love the holiday season.

Even though the parade is canceled there are other festivities that are not, like Ice on Main.

The city is also planning to extend the farmers market into a holiday market.