SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Grab your jiggle bells and bundle up! Christmas parades are on their merry way to the Upstate.

Here is a list of Christmas parades happening around the Upstate:

November 28

“Christmas is Where the Heart Is” Parade in Seneca – 6:30 p.m.

December 1

Landrum Christmas Parade – 6 p.m.

December 2

Gaffney Christmas Parade – 6 p.m.

Pickens Christmas Parade – 7 p.m.

December 3

Boiling Springs Christmas Parade – 10 a.m.

Maulding Christmas Parade – 2 p.m.

Tigerville Christmas Parade – 3 p.m.

Lyman Christmas Parade – 5 p.m.

Greenville Poinsettia Christmas Parade – 6 p.m.

December 4

Greer Christmas Parade – 2:30 p.m.

Anderson Christmas Parade – 3 p.m.

Simpsonville Christmas Parade – 3 p.m.

December 6

Clemson Christmas Parade – 5 p.m.

December 7

Fountain Inn Christmas Parade – 5:30 p.m.

December 10

Travelers Rest Christmas Parade – 10:30 a.m.

Abbeville Christmas Parade – 11 a.m.

Easley Christmas Parade – 6 p.m.

December 11

Chesnee Christmas Parade – 2 p.m.

December 13

Spartanburg Christmas Parade – 6:30 p.m.