Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donates food to Upstate charities

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, Utah sent two semi-trucks full of food to be distributed at local food banks and charities around Upstate.

The trucks arrived Monday in Greenville.

“Friday morning, members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will pick up food from the Harvest Food Bank that was shipped from Salt Lake City and distribute to about 15 other agencies in the Upstate from Seneca to Spartanburg,” Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints public relations Ron Ashton said.

“It will help us cover more area and more people, give out more food. It’s a great donation,” Upstate LP Harvest Food Group Branch Executive Director Barry Phillips said.