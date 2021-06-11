Church steeple blown into road as severe storms roll through Upstate

COWPENS, SC (WSPA) – A church steeple which was saved after a fire destroyed a Cowpens church in December was blown into the road during a severe storm Friday evening.

The steeple was blown into Church Street from where it was being held while First Baptist Church of Cowpens is being rebuilt.

The church was destroyed in a fire on December 26.

Pictures from the scene show the steeple caught in utility lines over the road.

The storm also took down trees and power lines in the area.

Duke Energy is reporting nearly 1,000 customers are without power in the town.