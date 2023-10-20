RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said that one man was arrested after they received a drug tip from a citizen on Tuesday.

Deputies said that they saw a vehicle that was being driven by the suspect, Isaiha Francis Magers. Deputies said they knew Magers didn’t have a North Carolina license, so they conducted a traffic stop.

An order of marijuana was coming from the vehicle, according to deputies. After searching the vehicle, detectives found multiple bags of marijuana and paraphernalia. After the traffic stop deputies went back to Mager’s home and located more drugs.

Deputies seized the following from Magers:

261 Grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms

1,672 Grams of Marijuana

129 Grams of THC Wax

2,125 Grams of Codeine

913.3 Grams of Synthetic Cannabinoid

7 Firearms

$289

Isaiah Frances Phillip Magers, 21, was arrested and charged with the following:

Trafficking, Opium or Heroin

Trafficking Synthetic Cannabinoid

PWIMSD SCH I

PWIMSD SCH VI (X2)

Maintaining a Vehicle for Controlled Substance

Possess Drug Paraphernalia

No Operators License

Magers was given a $750,000 secured bond.