6 arrested for breach of peace following protests in Walhalla, city officials say

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – Six people were arrested Monday following rival protests that happened in front of the “Our Confederate Dead” monument on Main Street in Walhalla.

Following the protests, the city enacted a curfew that ran from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The protests involved dozens of people. Some people were representing Black Lives Matter, while others were carrying Confederate flags.

Walhalla Police Chief Sean Brinson told 7 News there were at least 150 people protesting and six people were arrested for breach of peace. Police said one person who was arrested had a gun. That person was also charged with unlawfully carrying a firearm.

Brinson said he saw a lot of peaceful and positive conversations between people on both sides. He said he saw people “learning from each other.”

These protests came after a peaceful protest last Friday. During that protest, a man tied himself to the statue and was hear saying, “It should not be standing, the Confederate flag should not be standing. What do I have to do to prove that?”

The monument of the soldier dates back to 1910. It says “This memorial is dedicated to the memory of Confederate soldiers by the women of Oconee County.” Brinson said the monument is owned by the Sons of Confederate Veterans and the median where the monument stands is on state property.

City officials put a fence around the monument Tuesday morning with a sign that reads “For your protection please stay off monument.” Brinson said the fence is to protect individuals from climbing on the monument. He said they are concerned someone could fall and get hurt.

Brinson told 7 News he expects the rallies to continue. He said Walhalla Police and Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officers will be patrolling the area every 15 minutes.

Brinson said they will see how the day goes to before they make a decision about a curfew for Tuesday.