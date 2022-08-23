SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Community leaders are working to revitalize Spartanburg’s largest recreational space, Duncan Park, and they want to hear from community members.

“It is one of our oldest spaces in the city of Spartanburg,” said the city’s parks and recreation director Kim Moultrie. “It is a jewel.”

On Tuesday, city leaders and leaders from PAL Spartanburg, which advocates for healthy and active living, hosted an open meeting, inviting people to learn more about the park and offer input and ideas.

“Our big goal is just for anybody and everybody to come down to Duncan Park and just enjoy it,” said Dave Theiss, a trail coordinator with PAL Spartanburg.

Theiss said, right now, the park is underutilized.

“The Rail Trail gets over 200,000 uses in a year, and we were getting counts of only a thousand here at Duncan [Park],” said Theiss.

City and community leaders want to know why the visitor count is so low and the type of recreation and activities people want to use at the park.

“We’re really wanting to see what it is that people are using, what they want more of,” said Theiss.

Moultrie said they’re also keeping safety in mind, as they consider upgrades and changes at the park.

“One of the things that the committee has identified from the very beginning is making whatever we do in Duncan Park, making it welcome, and making it safe, and making it family friendly,” said Moultrie.

Leaders said Duncan Park has potential. It sits on more than 100 acres, with biking and walking paths, athletic fields and courts, a lake, and more. Now, they said it’s time to make it a space for everyone.

“What we really want to see here is we want to see every demographic in Spartanburg to have a reason to come here, and so the more people that give community input, the more likely we can create something here for everybody in Spartanburg,” said Theiss.

Moultrie said soon they’ll start putting ideas and input together and come up with a plan. She said the advisory committee hopes to present their plan for the park to city council at the end of October. From there, they’ll work on funding for the project.

People can also share input through an online survey.