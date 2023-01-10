GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A contentious mixed-use project in Greenville will move forward following approval Monday evening by city council.

Greenville City Council voted 4-3 to approve annexation and rezoning for the Woven project in West Greenville.

The project, located along Pendleton Street between Traction Street and Saco Street, is expected to include 214 residential units, 30,000 square feet of commercial space, and a pocket park.

(Provided/City of Greenville)

20 percent, or 44, of the project’s residential units will be affordable.

The project was downsized following community opposition and multiple planning commission meetings, public hearings, and workshops dating back to July 2022.

The planning commission finally recommended approval for the project in late November after the developer removed the top floor of the building away from Pendleton Street, lowered the number of residential units from 254 to 214, and increased the percentage of affordable units from 10 percent to 20 percent.