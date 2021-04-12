Spartanburg City Council meeting could bring decision on Morgan Square

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A decision could be made Monday evening at a Spartanburg City Council meeting on whether to leave the Morgan Square area of West Main Street closed to vehicle traffic or open it to allow for parking and transit.

The road was closed on May 5, 2020 to allow for increased seating for restaurants in the area between Magnolia Street and Church Street. The city put up tents, tables and chairs, and many restaurant owners reported increased foot traffic and sales.

“Closing Morgan Square to traffic and making it a true town square is the best way forward for the city of Spartanburg,” Delaney’s Irish Pub co-owner Brian Greene said.

Business owners on the other side of the closure on East Main street said the closure did not allow for vehicles to easily access their businesses. Many said the closure took away parking spots for their customers, and some reported a drop in sales and foot traffic.

“I get it. We all want out businesses to grow and thrive, and we all try to do our best, but at the end of the day, we all have different business models,” Local Hiker and Hub City Scoops owner Kathy Silverman said.

The Spartanburg City Council meeting is set to begin at 5:30 p.m.