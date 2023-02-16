SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Simpsonville City Park, including its dog park, playground areas and Park Drive will close on Monday ahead of a planned construction project at the park.

The closure will allow construction crews to create a new “great lawn” area for community gatherings, a stage pavilion, a fountain installation, two football fields, two tennis courts, a dog park a historic library and a Christmas tree for the city’s annual lighting ceremony.

“The temporary closure of City Park is the first step in enhancing the space and improving its amenities,” Simpsonville Community Relations Specialist Justin Campbell said.

“The City appreciates the support of residents and visitors for all Simpsonville parks and asks the public for understanding and patience while construction takes place. The new and improved City Park will definitely be worth the wait.”

A breakdown of the work can be found on the city website.

While work is being done on the park, the public will not be able to access park restrooms, walking trails, dog park, disc golf course, shelters or parking facilities. For safety of pedestrians and construction crews, the city is also closing Park Drive at East Curtis and Academy streets.

While the park is closed the city is encouraging people to visit Alder, College and Heritage parks, which have their own suites of athletic fields, playgrounds, picnic shelters and walking trails.

“While City Park is invaluable to the Simpsonville community, the City is proud of what our other parks offer,” Campbell said.

“The temporary closure of City Park is a great opportunity for residents and visitors to discover and enjoy Alder, College and Heritage parks.”

The Simpsonville Municipal Cemetery will remain open to the public but inaccessible to motorists; only authorized vehicles will have access to the inside of the cemetery. Parking in and around downtown will be available to cemetery visitors.