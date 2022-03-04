SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – For baseball fans, Spartanburgers games were a treat.

“There’s something really special about going to a baseball game,” said Ealon Mann. “It’s a lot of fun – the atmosphere and food.”

Fans will have to wait to see their team again. The Coastal Plain League announced the Spartanburgers’ upcoming season is suspended due to “financial hardships.”

“I’m a bit disappointed there aren’t any games,” Mann said.

“They just came to Spartanburg last year and had a really good season,” said Christopher George, Spartanburg’s Communications & Marketing Manager. “People were really excited. We haven’t had that caliber of baseball in Duncan Park in a really long time.”

The league said finances, the COVID-19 pandemic and cost of renovating Duncan Park led to this decision. The team’s owners had planned to add more seating and update the concessions and restrooms.

“Initially in our agreement to bring the team to Spartanburg, it needed some upgrades to meet the league’s standards – from restrooms, concessions and things like that,” said George. “Part of our agreement with the team was that the team would finance those upgrades.”

The suspension is disappointing for both fans and the city.

“It was definitely a boost to Duncan Park and bringing folks to Duncan Park who haven’t been there in a long time. We hope to welcome them [the team] back.”

The league said it is working with the city and Spartanbrug School District 7 to bring the team back in 2023.