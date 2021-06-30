City of Anderson proclaims June 6 ‘Leonna Wright Day of Awareness’

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) — The City of Anderson on Wednesday became the second Upstate municipality to declare a day of remembrance for Leonna Wright, a toddler who went missing from her Pendleton home on June 6, 2015. The city signed a proclamation declaring June 6 as ‘Leonna Wright Day of Awareness,’ aiming not only to honor the memory of Leonna but also to raise awareness for other children who go missing.

“I don’t want this to happen to nobody else,” Kiara Sullivan, Leonna’s mother said. “It’s just unfair for people to have to deal with these things. These things are very hard to deal with.”

The proclamation was signed by Mayor Terence Roberts, who organizers said declined to appear. WSPA reached out to the mayor’s office for comment from the mayor but did not get a response.