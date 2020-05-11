City of Asheville, Buncombe Co. to hold virtual Memorial Day ceremony

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville-Buncombe Memorial Day Ceremony will be a virtual ceremony this year to help with social distancing.

The event will be offered live on May 25 at 11 a.m. through the City of Asheville’s YouTube channel. After the ceremony is over, the video will be kept on the YouTube channel.

Officials said the ceremony will last for about 40 minutes.

Below is the program’s itinerary:

The National Anthem will be sung by Ric Ledford, USMC. Followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by Ted Minnick, US Army, Vietnam

Next presenter will be Stephanie Young, Director, Charles George VA Medical Center

The Keynote Speaker will be Anne Adkins, Gold Star Mother whose son, Matthew, made the ultimate sacrifice in Iraq.

There will be two readings from the Brothers and Sisters Like These writing group (Ron Toler, USAF Pilot, Vietnam; Tommy Cannon, US Army, Iraq, and his son Issac, U.S. Army, Iraq, will read a Memorial Day tribute)

Followed by the playing of taps by Ric Ledford which will then conclude our ceremony.

The virtual event will take place of both the City and the State Veteran Cemetery in-person events.