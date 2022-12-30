ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The City of Asheville will hold a press conference Friday to update the latest information on water restoration efforts.

7NEWS previously reported that crews made continued progress in efforts to restore full water service to all customers following a water outage due to inclement weather over the holiday weekend.

A boil water advisory was placed in effect for service restoration areas.

The city said speakers at the conference will include Mayor Esther Manheimer, Water Department Director David Melton and AFD Cheif Scott Burnette.

The press conference will begin at noon.