City of Asheville offers homeless at Riverbend Park temporary housing

ASEHVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – City of Asheville officials said approximately 40 people who were living at Riverbend Park were offered temporary housing at a hotel Monday.

City officials worked in partnership with Sunrise Community for Recovery and Wellness to relocate unsheltered people who were illegally camping at the park, according to the press release.

“Using federal funds anticipated from the American Rescue Plan, the City was proactive in assisting people experiencing homelessness in this encampment by strategically identifying a temporary housing opportunity for people in this park,” the City said in a release.

The City said the park will be closed to the public until further notice for cleanup.