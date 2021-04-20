City of Asheville offers homeless at Riverbend Park temporary housing

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Pixabay)

ASEHVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – City of Asheville officials said approximately 40 people who were living at Riverbend Park were offered temporary housing at a hotel Monday.

City officials worked in partnership with Sunrise Community for Recovery and Wellness to relocate unsheltered people who were illegally camping at the park, according to the press release.

“Using federal funds anticipated from the American Rescue Plan, the City was proactive in assisting people experiencing homelessness in this encampment by strategically identifying a temporary housing opportunity for people in this park,” the City said in a release.

The City said the park will be closed to the public until further notice for cleanup.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store