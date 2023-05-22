BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The city of Asheville and Buncombe County are hosting a Memorial Day Ceremony this weekend.

The ceremony, scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at the Roger McGuire Green in Pack Square Park, will feature a reading from Jim Hernandez, USAF, Vietnam, Pilot and a keynote address from Lt. Gen. Walter E. Gaskin (Ret.), USMC, Secretary of the NC Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

The Asheville Police and Fire Department Honor Guard will retire colors and assist Mayor Manheimer and Commission Chairman Newman in presenting a Memorial wreath in honor of the members of the Armed Forces who died serving the country.

Taps and the National Anthem are set to be performed by Bradley Parker, Commandant, Asheville Marine Corps League Detachment 1417.

The 13 Folds Flag-Folding Ceremony will be performed by Spider Trantham, Vietnam, Purple Heart.

Master of Ceremonies will be Allan Perkal, US Air Force, Vietnam.

Another ceremony is open to the public at 10 a.m. at the Western North Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, 962 Old US Highway 70, Black Mountain.

More information on Memorial Day ceremonies can be found on the City News website.