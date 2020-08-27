City of Belton Combined Utilities issues boil water advisory

BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Belton Combined Utilities issued a boil water advisory Thursday morning.

The advisory was issued due to a leak within city limits.

Customers will need to boil their water for at least one full minute before cooking or drinking. Ice will also need to be made with boiled water.

Crews are working to correct the issue, but customers may also experience low to no water pressure while the leak is being fixed.

Anyone with questions can reach out to City of Belton Combined Utilities at (864) 338-0058, x150.

Click here to check for updates.

