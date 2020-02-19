City of Belton prepares for fundraiser to benefit museum, Spring events

BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Belton has been selling tickets for their Fiesta: A Night at the Museum fundraiser on Thursday, February 27.

Complete with cuisine, wine, and good-natured competition, the event’s tickets are available now for the upcoming Mexican themed fundraiser Fiesta! A Night for the Museum. The event will be held at the historic Belton Train Depot, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Ticket outlets in Belton include the Historic Belton Train Depot, Clinkscales Drugs and Maynard’s Home Furnishings. Tickets are $30 each or two for $50. They include complimentary drinks, beer, wine, heavy hors d’oeuvres, a bidding card and lots of fun competition among bidders.

Included in the bidding will be a­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­ Lay-z-Boy rocker/recliner donated by Maynard’s, getaways to special vacation spots, golf outings, dining and party packages, jewelry, antiques, a Greenville Drive tailgate, stay-cation packages and services such as salon/spa treatments, auto detailing and event experiences for families.

The items will be included in both the silent and live auction bidding.

Proceeds benefit the Belton Area Museum Association and its educational programs.

Belton will also host the S.C. State Chili Cookoff on April 4. Admission is free and tasting tickets will be available for purchased at the event.