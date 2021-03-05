City of Cemson eases mask ordinance

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA)- The city of Clemson lifted parts of the mask ordinance Friday. The biggest change is people in bars and restaurants will be able to stand while drinking and eating.

For months now bars and restaurant owners in Clemson have gone back and forth with city leaders trying to find middle ground on Covid restrictions.

After a spike in Covid cases in the fall, the city of Clemson hunkered down.

A mask mandate restricted bars and restaurants to only allow people inside to eat or drink while sitting down.

Madie Lee, General Manager of 356 downtown, said they were struggling to stay afloat.

“Covid impacted Clemson pretty significantly,” Lee said.

Adding, “Limiting it like that was hard for all of us.”

On Friday, Clemson city council met and revised the ordinance allowing full capacity and removing the seating restriction.

One Clemson student said he’s hopeful this brings new life to downtown.

“A little bit alleviated is how I would express how I’m feeling and I imagine a lot of business owners are as well,” George DeCarvalho said. “We still want to be safe right but like I said we kind of keep to ourselves and then the only time I may interact with people outside of the university community is the grocery store, and retail stores where obviously you’re still wearing a mask.”

For bars a much needed break.

Lee said, “We’re all very excited we know that we have a civic duty to uphold with our other citizens it’s not just about Clemson and we understand that but being able to provide them a fun and safe environment is something we’ve been able to do for years and years.”

The revised mask ordinance will still require people to wear a face covering when not eating or drinking and tables will still be six feet apart.