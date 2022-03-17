GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – If you’re looking for a home in Gaffney, you might be in luck. City officials said, while nothing is set in stone, the city could be building over 750 homes.

The property is around 250 acres near the intersection of Hyatt Street and Nancy Creek Road. Gaffney City Council voted to annex the property in 2021.

“It is the largest annexation in the history of the City of Gaffney,” said Scott Keller.

Scott Keller, who works for the city, said the developer recently submitted their preliminary subdivision plan. Now, it’s in the hands of the planning commission.

“They seem to be making every attempt to reach compliance with our regulations in regards to a development of this nature,” he said.

He said the next planning commission meeting will be April 12. In total, Keller said there will be 766 lots. The majority will be single-family, with a few commercial spaces, but there are a lot of changes that need to be made first.

“A lot of the infrastructure has to be expanded, and so, there’s a lot more to it than just approving and saying, yeah, we want 700 more houses,” said Keller.

Some Gaffney residents 7NEWS spoke with say they’re concerned about more traffic. While others, like Richard Peeler, said he could get used to it.

“It would be a little aggravating, but I guess I could deal with it,” said Peeler.

Peeler believes the development would help the economy of Gaffney.

“I ain’t got a problem with it, because if they want to do it, I mean, heck, it’s more homes for people to live. People can get jobs and work,” he said.

Resident Lisa Cantrell agrees; she would like to see her hometown grow.

“If we can get the homes and get the people, it’s gonna just bring our economy up and stuff. So, I think that would be awesome,” said Cantrell.

Keller said if everything gets approved, he thinks the developer will try to have some work going by this summer. He says prices have not been set.