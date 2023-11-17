GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Greenville’s Design Review Board on Thursday approved Hughes Commercial Properties’s plans for 300 East McBee Avenue.

Officials said the plans consist of adding a first floor for retail, new lighting and glass, expanded sidewalks and a ride-share drop-off to dramatically transform the historic building just one block off Main Street.

Prisma Health is the primary tenant of the building.

Design plans for 300 E McBee Ave (Source: City of Greenville) Design plans for 300 E McBee Ave (Source: City of Greenville)

City officials stated that the design re-imagines the building on the corner of East McBee Avenue and Spring Street as an active hub of stores, restaurants, and offices anchoring the emerging North of Broad District.

The new design is also expected to brighten the front by replacing the ground-level tinted glass with clear glass and making it more pedestrian-friendly with wider sidewalks, new planters and lush landscaping.

The DRB previously approved changes to the rear of the building to remove the original bank drive-throughs and create a new stairway and entrance with fresh landscaping that ties into the greenspace under the Church Street bridge.

Construction on that portion of the project is expected to begin in early 2024.