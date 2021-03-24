City of Greenville comes out with big announcement Wednesday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Live music will soon be filling the streets of Greenville again. The city announced a concert series called Sound Check, starting in April and going until the fall.

Live music is something that’s been a part of the Greenville culture for decades.

“Really a reason why we’ve become well known, and vibrant and a tourist destination,” some city leaders said.

It was never a rare occasion to be walking down Main Street, hearing different tunes on every corner.

However, when the pandemic changed the world as we know it, it also took that part of Greenville with it.

Businesses in the area say they suffered because of it.

“Obviously in 2020 we saw a big impact in not being able to be a part of those events,” one business owner said.

As the city is getting back on it’s feet, leaders in Greenville say live music is also finding it’s place again.

Media Relations for the City of Greenville, Beth Brotherton said, “Anything we can do to start in a smart phased way to bring people back together, allow them to do the things they love, which in Greenville is this live music scene.”

Greenville announcing a live performance series, a show every Wednesday at the Peace Center Amphitheatre.

It’s called Sound Check and it starts April 7th.

“Any other opportunities especially during weekdays when we can bring people downtown on a Wednesday night when business might normally be slow. This is maybe a new night out for folks,” Brotherton said.

The Co-owner of Papi’s Tacos, Jorge Barrales, says Sound Check will bring much needed business to his restaurant.

Barrales said, “This is the hope, having faith that we’ll see the other side and we’re very happy and grateful that the city took the decision to make that.”

The city said there still will be some Covid precautions taken.

Anyone attending will sit in pods with the people they come with so you’re not shoulder-to-shoulder, along with masks being required if you’re not eating or drinking.

The first performance is already sold out, but tickets will go on sale for every other performance the Thursday before.

Each pod will be $10. You can buy tickets here.