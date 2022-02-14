City of Greenville completes South Downtown Infrastructure study, could bring big changes

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Major improvements could be on the way for Greenville’s south side, following a downtown infrastructure study. City staff presented recommendations to council members on Monday night.

Leaders said with the County Square Development project underway, they knew it would have an impact on the infrastructure in that area. Now multiple projects are being recommended.

“So with the County Square Development that we know is coming, we know there’s a lot of impact on the infrastructure in that area, so we had begun a South Downtown Master Plan to get a vision of what we wanted south downtown to look like, as part of the county square development,” said Dorothy Dowe, At-Large Representative, for Greenville City Council. “And quickly you realize that this amount of development on the County Square site is going to have an impact on our area infrastructure both what you can see on ground and below ground. So, it was important to do this deep dive and look at each of our systems individually, to what was going to be needed to handle the new capacity,” she said.

Dowe said some roads are already stressed in that area.

“So portions of that area, the roads are already stressed. Haynie Street is overburden already with traffic that’s trying to get from Church to Augusta, and using that as a cut through,” Dowe said.

The city is looking at 17 intersection projects around the new County Square.

“Also, it’s just directing traffic so that it’s not going through the neighborhoods. So, the Dunbar Connector was a big part of the discussion today,” Dowe said. “Right now, Dunbar dead ends into Augusta Road, now it will bridge across Augusta Road, and then connect to Howe, which will get you back to Church Street,” she said. “A lot of that traffic is not only the neighborhoods, Sterling, Greater Sullivan, but it’s also traffic from Greenville High School. It’s also traffic from St. Francis. So, it’s more cars than you would think. I think they said several times today, that it’s 2,500 cars per day on Haynie Street,” Dowe said.

The city is also looking at improving walkability. Recommendations from the study includes 11 roadway and sidewalk projects, and two trail projects.

“An undiscovered jewel is the tunnel that runs under Church Street that we would love to see connect to the Swamp Rabbit Trail through the south downtown. There’s a lot of opportunity for connectivity there,” Dowe said. “A lot of what we’ve talked about today, when they talked about added sidewalks, you noticed they talked about wide sidewalks that are mobile friendly that can accommodate pedestrians and bikes. So, we’re really trying to provide good state-of-the art connectivity in that area,” she said.

Sewer and stormwater improvements could also be in the works.

“Stormwater is an ongoing challenge,” Dowe said. “We certainly want to make sure our stormwater is being directed properly with curb and gutter sidewalks that he mentioned, just to make it more livable for everybody there. Right now, there are very few curb and gutter sidewalks, especially as you get into south downtown–there aren’t even sidewalks. So this will be a big improvement for that,” Dowe said. “The goal of the study is to do that deep dive into the infrastructure that’s there now, and clearly establish what’s going to be needed to support the County Square development.

“This isn’t looking at facades and design drawings and things like that, this is looking at sidewalk and below ground. So, although that might not seem as interesting or intriguing, it’s really a part of the engine that keeps us going,” Dowe said. “If we don’t have our infrastructure supported, then everything else falls on that.”

The study is complete, but not formal action has been taken.

Right now, city leaders are still trying to figure out how these projects will be funded.

Click here to still a closer look at the overall changes being proposed.