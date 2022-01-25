City of Greenville discuss road improvements in virtual meeting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Greenville is holding a virtual meeting on Tuesday to discuss road improvements.

According to city officials, the meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. and will discuss an improvement project for the section of College/Buncombe Street between North Main Street and Heritage Green, referred to as the Cultural Corridor.

Proposed improvements include street resurfacing, landscaping, multi-use paths, traffic signal upgrades and street and pedestrian lighting, officials said. At the meeting, city staff and the consultant team will provide an overview of the project and attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions and provide input on the proposal.

City officials said the goals of the project include:

Revitalize economic growth along the corridor

Encourage drivers to utilize Academy Street as a “downtown bypass”

Provide and enhance pedestrian and bicycle mobility between Main Street and Heritage Green

Implement recommendations from the Downtown Master Plan and Downtown Traffic Master Plan

To learn more about the project, click here.