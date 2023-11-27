GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — The City of Greenville is in the process of creating a Homeless Court.

The program will be available to people currently experiencing homelessness, were homeless at the time they were charged with a criminal offense or are facing homelessness as a result of pending charges. It is designed to help individuals have non-violent offenses dismissed or have their non-violent criminal records expunged.

“I think this is going to be a really great program to help a lot of people out who are in circumstances that they can rebound from and become real productive members of society without the stigma of having these convictions on them,” Ken Gibson, a Greenville City Council Member, said.

Once the program begins, court proceedings will be held at the Triune Mercy Center on the first Monday of every month.

Individuals must apply to take part in the program. Their applications will be screened by the city attorney’s office.

If a person is approved to participate, they will appear before a judge who may require them to take part in a program, such as mental health support or rehabilitation. Once the person completes the requirement, their records could be cleared. If they fail to complete it, their cases will transferred back to the court system.

“What I think this program does is it creates a situation where if people are coming to Greenville, they’re homeless and have social issues, it’s creating a motivation or a program which will encourage them to actually deal with the social problems that they have, which will hopefully take them off of being homeless in the first place,” Gibson said.

The city hopes to begin the homeless court in early 2024.