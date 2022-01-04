City of Greenville installing new sewer lines through January

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Greenville is installing new sewer lines throughout the month of January.

According to the city, the work is being done along North Pleasantburg Drive, adjacent to the Greenville Technical College automotive technology campus.

The work began Jan. 3 on North Pleasantburg Drive, between the intersections of Keith Drive and Tower Drive, officials said. Motorists can expect ongoing lane reductions and closures from 8 p.m. through 7 a.m. All lanes of traffic will reopen daily at 7 a.m. 

According to city officials, workers will replace two 8-inch sewer lines with one 10-inch line. The current sewer lines route is through a culvert, causing increased flooding during rain events. The new line will be routed around the culvert, reducing the flooding threat and improving overall capacity.

