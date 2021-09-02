City of Greenville launches new campaign: ‘From here, you can change the world’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — The City of Greenville launched a new campaign Thursday to attract, support and retain new entrepreneurs, executives and businesses. The new campaign is called, ‘From Here, You Can Change the World.’

The effort was developed in collaboration with business owners who have already found success in the Upstate.

“There were more opportunities for me here in Greenville as a small business growing,” Kenzie Biggins, the founder of Worxbee, said. “In lots of major cities, there’s a lot of pressure that you have to be a tech company or you have to be growing at a certain speed… versus, Greenville [which] really celebrates and fosters the small business.”

The campaign’s website offers resources to help businesses and entrepreneurs start their business in the Upstate.

