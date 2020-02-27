1  of  13
City of Greenville looking for new police chief

by: WSPA Staff

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville city officials have posted a listing for the open police chief position.

The nationwide search for candidates comes following controversary over a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigation into Former Chief Ken Miller.

Investigators concluded there were no wrong-doing in the case, however, Miller resigned.

According to job listing, they are looking for a “seasoned law enforcement leader who is inclusive, results-oriented and can build strong community support.”

Included with the listing is a public survey that the community can also fill out to help officials find the right candidate.

Officials said they hope “to identify semi-finalists by the end of March, conduct interviews in early April and have a new chief in place by late spring or early summer.”

For a look at the listing, or to fill out the survey, click here.

