City of Greenville prepares for busy week, expects a boost to local economy

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville City leaders are expecting this week to be a big one for the Upstate economy. Fall for Greenville is back in just a couple of days and starting Tuesday, so is Broadway at the Peace Center.

The lights, the pirouettes and everything in between are back in downtown Greenville.

“I love live music, and shows and culture but I’ve been kind of staying away still,” said Steve who was visiting Greenville from North Carolina.

Just like most, the last time Steve saw a Broadway production at the Peace Center was pre-COVID.

“We went to the Carole King Show, two years ago or three years go,” Steve told us.

But in order for the show to go on, new COVID safety protocols are in place. You are required to bring one of the following, proof you are fully vaccinated whether that’s digital or a physical copy, a positive COVID-19 antibody test or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the performance.

“If I was in charge of the Peace Center, I would do the exact same thing. Hadestown, a winner of eight Tony awards, is massive,” said Greenville Resident, Glenn Brown.

Glenn Brown is all for the safety protocols. He has tickets for a show there in the not-so-distant future.

Same goes for Fall for Greenville that’s just around the corner.

“First Fall for Greenville, as excited as I possibly could be,” Brown told us.

It’s events like these Beth Brotherton with the City of Greenville told us, leaves a lasting positive impact on the area.

“While they are walking down our amazing Main Street, may see something they want to stop and buy so this is about bringing foot traffic to downtown Greenville and doing it in a safe way,” said City of Greenville Spokesperson, Beth Brotherton.

She told us, they’re eager to have this stuff back in town, not only to provide entertainment but also help out local businesses.

“Out-of-state ticket sales have been remarkable this year, this really is an opportunity for people to come checkout our amazing breweries, our local restaurants and hear some local and regional music,” Brotherton told 7 News.

The opening concert for Fall for Greenville is Thursday night. Everything officially kicks off Friday at noon.

You can find a link to all the COVID safety protocols being followed by the Peace Center here.