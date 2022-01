GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Prisma Health announced a $1M investment to fund the Prisma Health Welcome Center in Unity Park.

The 10,000-square-foot Prisma Health Welcome Center sits at the center of Unity Park and will include a self-service first aid station, a lactation room and a meeting space where the community can come together for public events and educational events as well as hold neighborhood and family gatherings.

The health system says they will also hold programs at the center.