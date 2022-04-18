GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Greenville will unveil a statue and dedicate a plaza in Unity Park to Southernside neighborhood figure Lila Mae Brock on Tuesday.

Brock moved to the neighborhood in the late 1930s, and later became a pivotal figure in fighting poverty and crime in Southernside. She was a staunch advocate and supporter of the Souternside Community Center, which opened in 1982.

Brock, who died in 1996, also helped secure national funding for local housing and made a lasting impact in the Upstate.

On Tuesday, April 19 at 11 a.m., the City of Greenville will hold a ceremony at the corner of Hudson Street and West Washington Street to dedicate the plaza and a statue made by Charles Pate Jr. in Unity Park.

The program will include members of Brock’s family as well as Mayor Knox White, Pate Jr., the Honorable Richard W. Riley, Mary Duckett and Reverend Stacey Mills. City officials, community leaders, and other donors will be present as well.