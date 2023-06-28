GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The city of Greenville is upgrading its transportation system as the city grows and traffic increases.

According to Clink Link, Greenville’s director of engineering services, the city’s goal is to improve safety and efficiently move traffic on major corridors, such as Pleasantburg Drive, Laurens Road, Stone Avenue, and Augusta Street.

“Those main roads that carry large volumes of traffic are where we need to ensure we have the technology in place,” Link said.

This project is being funded with $8 million from the Neighborhood Infrastructure Bond.

The city plans to implement the following plans as part of the project:

Improved traffic flow on corridors to prevent neighborhood cut-through traffic

Additional school zone signage and protections in school zones

Illuminated street signs for better visibility

Real-time traffic monitoring to reduce rush-hour congestion and study traffic patterns

Uninterruptable traffic signals for use during power outages

Traffic pre-emption to assist emergency vehicles

Adding additional cameras in intersections

The information gathered from cameras and other technology will be sent to the city’s Traffic Management Center, which is currently under construction. Link said his team hopes to move into the new facility by the end of the year.

“It’s going to be kind of our ‘nerve center’ where all of this technology will feed back to our Traffic Management Center,” Link explained. “We’ll have our traffic engineers and operators in the center and have better monitoring of the overall traffic conditions in the city.”

While monitoring traffic, engineers will be able to change the timing of traffic signals to prevent roads from becoming congested.

Engineers can also send alerts to the public.

“Being able to provide real-time updates on traffic conditions, whether we have an incident on a road or some sort of project that’s disrupting normal traffic activities, we’ll be able to communicate that kind of information to the public in a timely manner,” Link explained.

Link said if traffic flows smoothly on major corridors, drivers will be less inclined to cut through neighborhoods to find faster routes.

“We want those roads operating safely and efficiently,” Link said. “When you do that, that goes a long way to keeping traffic out of our neighborhoods and using some of our neighborhoods from getting from one place to another. People will be encouraged to use the main roads because they are performing acceptably.”