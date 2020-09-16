City of Greenville wants citizens to speak up about their experiences with local police officers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The city of Greenville is searching for ways to improve interactions between law enforcement and the community.

The Citizens Advisory Panel has launched a survey aimed to allow citizens the chance weigh in and leave comments about their personal experiences with officers in the community.

“Do you have a relationship with the police officer? have you encountered the police negatively or positively in the last 6 to 9 months? what has been you impression of the city law enforcement department?”

People who shop work and worship in Greenville are encouraged to fill out the survey as well.

The questions will focus on topics such as use of force, personal experiences, body cams and how officers should use their canines.

“Greenville is taking a forward step preemptive of any negative issues in our community to have a conversation about how can we do policing that is dignified and respects humanity and also respects the professional who is wearing the badge,” Mills said.

The survey will remain open until September 24th.

The advisory panel plans to compile the feedback and use it to propose recommended policy changes to the mayor and city council.

To complete the survey, click here.