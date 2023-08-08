GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The city of Greenville has partnered with Clemson University to create a strategic plan outlining the future of the city’s parks, trails, recreation centers, programs, and special events.

“Recreation is what makes a city livable,” Dr. Bob Barcelona, Clemson University’s Department Chair of Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management, said. “Parks, recreation, green space, and events are all the things that contribute to the quality of life.”

The plan will include suggestions made by residents over the next several weeks.

“Our parks, community centers, and events speak to such a wide range of interest groups,” Tara Eaker, the city of Greenville’s Director of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, said. “For us, it’s really looking at — what do they want to see?”

Once the plan is created, it will be presented to the city council. The city is hopeful the plan will benefit residents and boost tourism.

“This is why people want to live in Greenville,” Barcelona said. “This is why they come to Greenville to visit, stay in hotels, and eat downtown. The economic impact is really important.”

A public stakeholder meeting will be held Thursday, August 10th from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Prisma Health Welcome Center at Unity Park.

The public is also invited to complete an online survey to assess Greenville’s parks, recreation centers, and special events. To complete the survey, click here. The survey closes on Friday, September 22.