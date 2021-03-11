City of Greenville working with residents to put traffic calming measures in neighborhoods

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Greenville is making sure residents have the power to make their neighborhoods safer when it comes to traffic concerns.

Getting traffic calming measures put into your neighborhood can be a bit of a lengthy process, but it can be done if you and your neighbors want it to happen.

The first step is to contact the city and to submit a request.



“In order for some neighborhoods to be able to get sidewalks or bike lanes or crosswalks to have a street resurfaced or get a pothole filled in, many people don’t know that there’s a process,” said Spokeswoman for the City of Greenville, Beth Brotherton.

Brotherton is also in charge of neighborhood relations. She said the process works from the ground up.

“Neighborhood improvements begin with activism in the neighborhood,” said Brotherton.

Once you submit your request to the city, the city will send you an application.



You’ll also need a petition with signatures from at least 50-percent of households in your study area.

“And then a neighborhood has to vote on whether or not that all of the neighbors are in agreement,” Brotherton said. “That they want speed humps or that they want the speed limit changed.”

Following the vote there will be data collection and plan development done by the city.

Then a final vote followed by installation of whatever method was picked to curb the traffic issues.

In terms of funding, it depends on where you live.

“If it’s a city road, then the funding comes from the city,” said Brotherton.

It also depends on what each neighborhood wants. Brotherton said it’s a long process for a reason.

“Because we need to study where’s the greatest need, and where is this most effective, and how should we best spend our money,” said Brotherton.

For a full breakdown on how to get traffic calming measures put into your neighborhood, click here. To see if your neighborhood is already on the waitlist, click here.