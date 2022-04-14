GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Greer is hiring and department leaders said there’s a variety of job openings, for people with all types of skills and interests.

On Thursday, leaders hosted a job fair to fill open positions in the recreation, courts, administration, police, and fire departments.

“I think the interest, as far as people interested in the job, has gone down a little bit,” said firefighter and paramedic Chase Raper. “But that’s why we’re here, to tell you how good of a job it actually is and how good of a place this is to work because we don’t have much turnover at all here.”

The fire department needs to fill both full-time firefighters and part-time paramedics and EMTs. Firefighters said being fully staffed plays a big role in public safety.

“Having that much manpower on a call, on a fire, each person has a job to do so if you have someone off, or someone’s not there, you kind of have to pick up their slack,” said Raper.

Certified firefighters are encouraged to apply. For people without certification, there are courses and ways to learn the skills to become certified.

“That’s a more recent thing, to get more applicants, more interest, they’ll open it up to uncertified people,” said Raper.

The police department is also looking to fill patrol and 9-1-1 telecommunicator positions.

“As the city grows, we have to grow with officers and our support staff and telecommunicators,” said Sgt. Chris Forrester.

Sgt. Forresters said applicants will need to pass physical, written, medical, and psychological exams. They will also need to pass a background check. He said requirements could deter some people from applying.

“It’s a little bit more strenuous than others, but the job market for public safety is quite similar to the job market everywhere else,” said Forrester.

He also said joining the department is a rewarding career path and hopes people apply.

“We want to get some good individuals that are looking to make some positive impacts in the community and the city of Greer,” said Forrester.

Positions are posted and people can apply online. City leaders also said more positions could be posted soon.