City of Greer postpones summer events due to health concerns

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Greer announced Tuesday several large-scale summer events have been postponed due to health concerns.

Freedom Blast festival, Moonlight Movies and Tunes in the Park have been postponed due to social distancing guidelines, according to city officials.

A ribbon cutting and street festival to celebrate the conclusion of the CenterG streetscape project was planned for July 10, but it will be rescheduled for a later date.

“We will hold in reserve the resources we have committed to both Freedom Blast and our

CenterG dedication to hold those events at another time,” Greer City Administrator Ed Driggers said. “We are going to make sure that we, as a community, will be able to celebrate our veterans and the newness of our CenterG program. We’ll just have to do that later and possibly in a different fashion.”

The city will be offering summer programs for children throughout the summer. The nine-week Tall Tale Tuesday storytelling series will begin virtually on July 16, according to a news release. Author Jeffrey Lefko will share his new book, Solomon Squirrel’s Adventure with Missing Acorns, and Greer Cultural Arts Supervisor Robin Byouk will lead a crafts session.