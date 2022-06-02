GREER, SC (WSPA) – One of the fastest growing towns in the Upstate will soon have more recreational space for its residents.

Greer has purchased more than 72 acres of land to expand parks programs.

The City of Greer purchased the property for $2.8 million next to the Greer golf course. It will be the home of new recreational attractions.

City administrator Andy Merriman said it’s all in an effort to create more recreational opportunities for residents of Greer.

“We were very excited in working with the family that owned the property on which we stand now which has been, for a couple of years now, the driving range as part of the Greer Golf Course,” Merriman said. “We actually bought the entire property – nearly 80 acres – in two different land purchases, to continue developing our parks and recreation offerings for the City of Greer.”

Merriman said the purchase will connect the city’s two major recreational facilities: Greer Golf and County Club Park.

The property purchase is part of a larger master plan to connect the two recreational facilities with a larger trail system and expanded passive recreation, Marriman said.

“This is going to be very unique how we marry all of these uses. You’ve got athletic fields over there; we’re going to have trails and bike paths and then obviously you’ve got golf and event space. It’s going to be our own space tourism attraction,” he said.

“So our plans right now as we continue to work through them is, trail system, probably a lot of wildlife corridors, just general open space, because as we continue to develop this property and as you see the development that goes around in the Upstate right now – and as you know Greer is now the second fastest growing city in the state – open space is going to be at a premium,” said Merriman. “So making sure that we have adequate open space and adequate parks and recreational opportunities for our citizens is paramount. It’s going to be harder to get in the years to come.”

People who live in Greer said they’re excited for the new greenspace.

“I think it’s a wonderful idea. It gets people out the house and gives people a good opportunity to do a lot of different things,” said resident Josh Teague.

Another resident, Leland Crim, said the plans are exactly what he hoped for.

“I was worried a couple of years ago that this property would be turned into housing and I was wanting to see more recreation. So it’s a dream come true for me,” Crim said.

City leaders said it’s not only about recreation, but also about preservation of open space.

“We have no intention on selling this for development or developing it,” Merriman said. “Between you, me, and the fence post, that 12 to 15 acres across the street might have some development potential but only to compliment the open space that we’re doing on this side.

The city administrator said right now they’re still working out specifics on how the parks will be connected.

Residents will have a chance to voice their opinions in a public hearing in the next few months.

Updates at Greer Golf

Aside from the new land purchase, Merriman said there will be updates at Greer Golf, as well.

The pool has been closed and will be turned into an outdoor venue for events.

In addition, the clubhouse will be renovated both on the inside and outside and golf carts will be moved underneath the building. The putting green will also be moved.

“So, this is not only going to be kind of a catchall for all of the golfers in our community, but for people who just love open space, wildlife and passive recreation,” Merriman said.