City of Greer to hold virtual MLK celebration

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
martin-luther-king_119556

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Greer’s MLK celebration will be a virtual event this year due to the pandemic.

The event, which is presented by Greer Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health, will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Rev. Earl D. Simmons, Sr. of Maple Creek Baptist Church will be the keynote speaker, according to the city’s website. Musical artists will include Gary Sherman Jr., Katrell Sherman and Terry Paden.

“We are so grateful to be able to continue providing safe programming during this time,” Recreation Supervisor Justin Miller said. “We feel the importance of our programs and events and the need to continue in a safe manner for our community and we are grateful to continue to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at our 20th annual Day of Celebration.”

7 News plans to live stream the event.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories