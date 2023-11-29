HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The City of Hendersonville is working to asses the impact of a cybersecurity attack on city systems.

The city said on Wednesday it recently learned it was a victim of a cybersecurity incident. Shortly before Thanksgiving, a “threat actor group” tried to access software used to manage city employee data.

Upon learning of the attack, the city called the North Carolina Joint Cybersecurity Task Force, as well as local, state and federal law enforcement.

The city also began an investigation with a third party of cybersecurity professionals who analyze these types of attacks. Based on the preliminary investigation, the city those behind the attack likely gained access to some employee data for people hired before January 1, 2021.

The city said it did not believe any other systems or customer data was impacted.

“Understand that our priority is the safety and security of government employees who work diligently to serve our community each and every day. We are committed to addressing the situation quickly and responsibly, by collaborating with legal counsel, technical experts, and cybersecurity professionals. At the conclusion of our investigation, we will directly contact individuals whose protected personal information may have been specifically impacted,” said John Connett, city manager, in a statement.