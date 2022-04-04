HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The City of Hendersonville is inviting the community to celebrate its 175th anniversary this May.

The city will be commemorating the milestone on Sunday, May 22 at the Historic Courthouse Plaza at 1 Historic Courthouse Square on Main Street.

The city said that “attendees will be invited to visit booths displaying local history and interact with local organizations and non-profit groups. Commemorative Hendersonville posters and postcards will be available for purchase.”

For more information you can visit the city page at www.hvlnc.gov/175.