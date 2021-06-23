City of Laurens launches ‘light mapping’ to celebrate July 4

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) — The City of Laurens announced Wednesday it will be the first city in the Upstate to operate light mapping — a specialized kind of projection — in its upcoming Laurens Lights the Night celebration. The celebration, which will feature fireworks, the light show, live music and food, will take place July 3.

Mayor Nathan Senn said he had been hinting at the announcement for months.

“There’s been speculation about everything, from new industry, to a steakhouse, to variations on 4th of July shows,” he said. “It’s been fun to see what people are speculating about.”

Senn said Laurens, a town of roughly 9,000 residents, is the first municipality in the Upstate to launch light mapping. The city said the next closest city is Charlotte, North Carolina.

The equipment was paid for by money left over from COVID-19-related cancelations. The city plans to use it for everything from Christmas celebrations to its Finally Friday weekly events.

“It seemed like a good opportunity to make an investment in some one-time infrastructure that isn’t just good for the Third of July,” Senn said. “It can be used for all sorts of events throughout the year.”