MARION, N.C. (WSPA)- The city of Marion has announced that crews will be flushing out fire hydrants throughout the city.

According to officials, the work on the hydrants will be from June 5th to June 9th from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Crews are flushing the hydrants to clean the water mains and lines.

Flushing of the water system is performed as part of the city’s ongoing effort to provide safe drinking water of the highest quality to its customers. While the Utility Maintenance Department will make every effort possible to avoid inconveniences to customers, the flushing process may cause temporary discoloration of water. It may also create air pockets in pipes and plumbing fixtures. If you experience either of these conditions, please open your water faucets and allow water to flow until clear. Before laundering clothes, please make sure water is clear. City of Marion Utility Maintenance Department

If you experience a problem with your water or have any questions, please contact the Public Works Department at (652)-4224. In the case of an emergency, please contact the Marion Police Department at (652)-3231.