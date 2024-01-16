PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) — The City of Pickens and ClearWater Solutions held a town hall Tuesday to address concerns about the city’s drinking water.

In the third quarter of 2023, DHEC alerted the city that elevated levels of disinfection byproducts, specifically haloacetic acids (HAA5), were found in the city’s drinking water during a routine test. According to the city, DHEC conducts these tests quarterly.

“HAA5’s disinfection byproduct comes from using chlorine that interacts with natural occurring organic matter in the water,” Drew Langston, the state director of ClearWater Solutions, said.

According to state officials, consuming water with haloacetic acids over many years could lead to an increased risk of cancer.

DHEC immediately alerted the city and ClearWater Solutions about the elevated levels, and residents were informed. Mayor Isaiah Scipio said the issue was fixed the following day.

“We were within our legal limits the next day,” Scipio said. “Right now, we’re in compliance, and we’re now moving forward in a good, positive way.”

At Tuesday’s town hall, leaders tried to reassure residents their water is safe to drink. Langston said ClearWater Solutions will test the water more often for disinfection byproducts

“Now, we are taking monthly samples to follow up on this data to make sure if we see something elevated, we’re going to address it,” he said.

During the town hall, some residents explained they sometimes see brown water coming out of their faucets or have to wash their clothes twice because the water has a strange smell.

Langston said the city and ClearWater Solutions are working to replace old pipes.

Scipio said he is hopeful that many of Pickens’ water problems will be resolved when the city opens its new water treatment plant on Lake Keowee in the next three to four years.

“We’ll have that pristine water from Lake Keowee, and we’re going to have a state of the art filtering system,” Scipio said. “It looks good for us in the future.”

The City of Pickens releases a Consumer Confidence Report each year. To read the most recent report from 2022, click here.