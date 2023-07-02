PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Pickens along with the Red Cross and Pickens County Emergency Management have announced the opening of a cooling center for the community.

According to the City of Pickens, the cooling center comes in response to recent storms and power outages in an effort to ensure the well-being of the community.

The Cooling Center, located at 406 East Main Street, will provide a safe and comfortable environment for individuals to seek relief from extreme temperatures.

The Cooling Center will be available to the public starting now until further notice.

Officials said the center will be equipped with air conditioning, seating areas, and water stations to ensure visitors’ comfort and hydration. Additionally, trained staff and volunteers will be present to offer assistance and support to those in need.

The City of Pickens encourages residents, especially vulnerable individuals such as the elderly, children, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions, to utilize the Cooling Center during the peak hours of heat.

Officials express their sincere gratitude to Pickens First Baptist Church for graciously offering their facility to serve as the Cooling Center.

For more information, please visit the City of Pickens website.