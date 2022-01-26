City of Spartanburg clarifies restrictions on short-term rentals

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Spartanburg is clarifying restrictions on short-term rentals. City officials said short-term rentals are not allowed in neighborhoods.

“I think it’s just seems a little bit strange to me,” said Daniel Ross, who owns an Airbnb in Spartanburg.

Spartanburg City Council met Monday night to discuss the city’s short-term rental policy. It’s defined as rentals which are available for less than 30 days.

City Communications Manager Chris George said the city’s policy was unclear and didn’t specify things like Airbnb or Vrbo. He said they’re hearing complaints from some residents about parties and increased traffic around properties they believe are being rented this way.”

“We would be saying the same thing we’ve been saying for months. Which is the code, as we interpret it, forbids Airbnb or any short-term rentals,” said George.

City Council voted 4-3 during the meeting to clarify the policy. Councilwoman Meghan Smith was one of the four who voted in favor.

“We don’t allow hotels or motels to exist within our residential zones and Airbnb’s, Vrbo’s are essentially commercial properties,” said Smith.

Smith said she wants to ensure Spartanburg’s neighborhoods stay cohesive. She said if you currently have a short-term rental in a residential area, talk to the city.

“Talk to us about what you’re doing and how we can learn from you as we look forward to coming up with more regulation around short-term rentals,” said Smith.

Councilwoman Erica Brown voted against.

“I think that there’s a way to sort of find a middle ground in this, but I just didn’t feel comfortable rushing that vote,” said Brown.

She said council needs to be thoughtful in this decision.

“How they market their properties. To make sure they have an understanding of what the expectations are,” she said.

Daniel Ross has an Airbnb in Hampton Heights and has since 2017.

“It took a lot of work to get this property where it needed to be, to invest in it, to get it ready to Airbnb. So, it’s definitely going to impact me financially,” said Ross.

He said he feels this decision is coming out of left field.

“I’m a little frustrated about it, to be honest. But at the same time, I know the city’s gotta do what it’s gotta do,” he said.

If you wish to have your input heard on this topic, city council will be discussing it during their meeting on February 14.

City officials also encourage residents to reach out to them with any concerns. They also said this clarification of the policy is part of the city’s bigger comprehensive plan which is set to be discussed this spring.